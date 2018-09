Michigan State lined up for a short field goal against Indiana to make it a three-score game late in the third quarter. Then Mark Dantonio remembered the old days, when he made a name for himself with Little Giants and other special teams trickery. What followed was a fake utilizing the option, with kicker Matt Couglin as the pitchman. The Spartans executed it perfectly for a touchdown.

The Sparty Special!@MSU_Football opens up the playbook twice in the red zone and caps their drive with kicker @MatthewCoghlin receiving the option pitch from @brianlewerke14 for a TD. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kuHwoUTBfB — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 23, 2018

Kickers can be athletes too.

Look at this guy. He clearly has elite foot speed.