Tiger Woods is Putting on a Clinic at the Tour Championship [UPDATE]

Tiger Woods entered the third round of the TOUR Championship, the final PGA Tour event of the season where a FedExCup title and $10 million dollars is on the line, tied for the lead.

He has since decided that he’d like to make everyone freak out once again and is putting on a clinic. It appears that a shaft change in the driver and his trusty Scotty putter were all he needed to become the Tiger Woods we loved watching in the past.

Woods opened with a birdie at the first, and didn’t stop there, adding birdies at the third, fourth, and fifth holes while co-leader Justin Rose bogied the first and second. Rose, now the number one player in the world, has since bounced back and seven-under and is tied with Rory McIlroy at seven-under.

However, Woods currently holds a four-stroke lead over McIlroy and Rose, and considering he is second on the PGA Tour in third round scoring … things are looking good for the only man to have won multiple FedExCup titles.

UPDATE: Tiger added another birdie and now has five birdies over his first six holes.

UPDATE: So I guess we’re doing this … Tiger added another birdie and now has six birdies over his first seven holes.

-3 thru 4 holes. 🔥🔥🔥@TigerWoods is on fire. He extends his lead to 3.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/AEAjxkPADj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 22, 2018