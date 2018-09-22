NCAAF USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Arizona State Breaks Out Turnover Curl Bar

VIDEO: Arizona State Breaks Out Turnover Curl Bar

NCAAF

VIDEO: Arizona State Breaks Out Turnover Curl Bar

The turnover bits are getting quite tired. This was always going to happen. It’s nobody’s fault. But if they’re going to get played out, they might as well do some good along the way. With that in mind, Arizona State’s mid-game biceps curl reward is an above-average effort. It promotes teamwork and anaerobic exercise. Two birds, one stone, rep by rep.

, , , NCAAF

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home