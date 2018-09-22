VIDEO: Arizona State Breaks Out Turnover Curl Bar

The turnover bits are getting quite tired. This was always going to happen. It’s nobody’s fault. But if they’re going to get played out, they might as well do some good along the way. With that in mind, Arizona State’s mid-game biceps curl reward is an above-average effort. It promotes teamwork and anaerobic exercise. Two birds, one stone, rep by rep.
