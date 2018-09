Texas took care of TCU , 31-16, this afternoon in Austin. Any chance of a Horned Frogs comeback evaporated when Gary Patterson opted to punt the ball on 4th-and-4 with 2:44 remaining, down 15 points.

At the time, TCU has as many timeouts (two) as touchdowns needed to even things up. I am begging for someone with with a better football brain than mine to explain this move.

Truly shocking.