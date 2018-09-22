VIDEO: How Did JT Daniels Make This Throw?

USC’s true freshman quarterback JT Daniels is the future of the program. The moment has been too big for him at times early in the season. But on Friday night, facing a game Washington State team in a must-win, the young gun found his rhythm.

Daniels completed 17 of 26 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception. USC managed to hang on for a 39-36 win. Despite the hiccups, the Trojans can be a player in the Pac-12 South.

Especially if Daniels continues to make mind-blowing throws like this one, which went for a two-point conversion and gave his team a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter.

So beautiful. We need a Sports Science on this, STAT. Feels like the type of thing the neighbor boy in American Beauty would become obsessed with.

Perhaps this is hyperbole, but this throw could be the moment we look back at as Daniels’ genesis. Or, perhaps, it’s just a real nice clip to gawk at and not over-analyze.