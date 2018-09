West Virginia hosts Kansas State today. The Mountaineers kick off conference play with a real chance to compete in the Big 12. Quarterback Will Grier, as always, is ready. College GameDay did a segment on his preparation and got what they expected: a stern-jawed Grier showing laser focus.

They also got this: a player in the background wearing a rather interesting garment.

Watching story on game day about West Virginia qb. Is that a dude in a sports bra in the background?WTH? pic.twitter.com/LatqL9e3qJ — Coach Wayne Herren (@CoachHerren) September 22, 2018

It’s important to be comfortable out there. That’s when you play your best ball.