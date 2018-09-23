Andrew Luck's Shoulder Strength In Question? Jacoby Brissett Subs In For Hail Mary

On the final play of the Indianapolis Colts’ 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Andrew Luck was not on the field with the rest of his offense. Instead, Luck watched backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett take the final play, a Hail Mary attempt from midfield for the end zone which fell incomplete.

So how healthy in Luck’s arm? For such an important play, why use a backup quarterback?

Luck’s shoulder health has been a mystery for years, as he missed all of the 2017 season. Luck — and the rest of the football world — worried his shoulder would never heal. During training camp and the preseason, he was closely monitored by the Colts’ front-office and the media.

He has said he no longer has pain in his shoulder. If that’s true, then perhaps the decision to put in Brissett for the Hail Mary was simply precautionary. Still, it’s strange to see a supposedly healthy Luck leave the game for such an important snap, arguably the most important snap.