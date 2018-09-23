VIDEO: Packers Hosed Again on ANOTHER Clay Matthews Roughing the Passer Call

Clay Matthews was whistled for his third roughing the passer penalty in three weeks. The first one, against the Bears, was wholly justified. Last week’s was an absurdly bad call and so was today’s. I guess that Matthews did technically land on Skins QB Alex Smith here, but what the hell is he supposed to do? He tackled Smith clean for a sack. There is no way to tackle him from as far away as Matthews did without landing his weight on Smith. I get that the NFL wants to keep QBs healthy but it’s impossible to have any sort of pass rush if this is a penalty in the game.

The Packers wound up getting a stop on this drive but in a game where they were already down 11 points it really could have loomed large.