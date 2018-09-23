Ice Cube Loves Anti-Chargers Banner Flying Over Los Angeles

Ice Cube loves hating on the San Diego Los Angeles Chargers. In fact, he’s been doing it for months. On Sunday during the Chargers’ matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, he was a big fan of a banner being flown over the stadium.

For those who can’t read it, the banner says, “NFL listen to Ice Cube Chargers don’t belong in LA.”

That was one of two planes flying banners that were paid for in a combined effort from former Chargers fans along with Rams and Raiders fans.

Two planes flying above the Coliseum today in advance of the #Chargers #Rams game, commissioned by @jmt619 and paid for by ex-Chargers fans, as well as Rams fans. pic.twitter.com/TJwUUJGUft — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) September 23, 2018

While there are some reports of a decent showing of Chargers fans at Sunday’s game, it’s clear the vast majority of people don’t think the team belongs in Los Angeles.