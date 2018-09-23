Iowa's Epic 11-Lateral Play Belongs in a Museum

The result wouldn’t have mattered, but Iowa’s final frenzied lateral play was downright entertaining: pic.twitter.com/UAKb9K6HJT — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 23, 2018

Iowa lost a pivotal Big Ten West contest to Wisconsin at Kinnick. The sting of the defeat is real and raw and promises to linger. Any path to the conference championship game became longer and more difficult. On the bright side, the Hawkeyes provided themselves and anyone watching with some of the finest entertainment known to man by running a lengthy 11-lateral play as time expired.

Most “just how they drew it up” comments are clearly sarcastic, but in this case, it does appear things happened as designed.

The cross-court skip passes are a nice touch. Then again, everything about this footage is wonderful. Hard to pick a favorite element.

Drink it in.