NCAAF USA Today Sports

Iowa's Epic 11-Lateral Play Belongs in a Museum

Iowa's Epic 11-Lateral Play Belongs in a Museum

NCAAF

Iowa's Epic 11-Lateral Play Belongs in a Museum

Iowa lost a pivotal Big Ten West contest to Wisconsin at Kinnick. The sting of the defeat is real and raw and promises to linger. Any path to the conference championship game became longer and more difficult. On the bright side, the Hawkeyes provided themselves and anyone watching with some of the finest entertainment known to man by running a lengthy 11-lateral play as time expired.

Most “just how they drew it up” comments are clearly sarcastic, but in this case, it does appear things happened as designed.

The cross-court skip passes are a nice touch. Then again, everything about this footage is wonderful. Hard to pick a favorite element.

Drink it in.

, , , , , , , NCAAF

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home