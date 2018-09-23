NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Josh Allen Shows He is Also a Track Star

VIDEO: Josh Allen Shows He is Also a Track Star

VIDEO: Josh Allen Shows He is Also a Track Star

Josh Allen is known for having a huge arm, but today in Minnesota, he showed us he is also a track star.

Watch this hurdle and enjoy:

Have not seen Mayfield or Darnold do that …

