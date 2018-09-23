NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes Still Electric, Hits Chris Conley for Remarkable TD

Patrick Mahomes is so much damn fun to watch. An absolute breath of fresh air that was in dire need of new QB blood. Look at him evade the 49ers pass rush and hit Chris Conley for one of the cooler 4-yard TDs you’ll ever see.

