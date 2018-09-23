VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes Still Electric, Hits Chris Conley for Remarkable TD

Patrick Mahomes is so much damn fun to watch. An absolute breath of fresh air that was in dire need of new QB blood. Look at him evade the 49ers pass rush and hit Chris Conley for one of the cooler 4-yard TDs you’ll ever see.
Latest Leads
6m
VIDEO: Phillip Lindsay Ejected for Throwing Punch
The Broncos RB was ejected.
42m
1hr
2hr
Why Aren't the Cardinals Starting Josh Rosen?
Sam Bradford has been terrible. In turn, so has the Cardinals offense.
3hr
Joes vs. Pros Breakdown for NFL Week 3: Sharps Are Fading the Packers
Week 3 NFL “Sharp” betting report
3hr
6hr
Iowa's Epic 11-Lateral Play Belongs in a Museum
Fun for the whole family.
14hr
Comments