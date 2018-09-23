VIDEO: Phillip Lindsay Ejected for Throwing Punch

NFL USA Today Sports

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay was ejected from today’s game against the Ravens for throwing a punch. There’s no pinpoint shot from the video but it happened on a fumble where he was punching someone around the pile-up.

