VIDEO: Phillip Lindsay Ejected for Throwing Punch

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay was ejected from today’s game against the Ravens for throwing a punch. There’s no pinpoint shot from the video but it happened on a fumble where he was punching someone around the pile-up.
