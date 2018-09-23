Vocal and Shirtless Oregon Fan Not Taking Brutal Loss Well

Oregon blew a 17-point halftime lead, an apparent 24-point lead erased by a review, and a three-point lead capable of withstanding a few victory formations. It was bad. Very, very bad. Especially for the Ducks fans who spent a long day getting revved up and a long game thinking victory was a foregone conclusion.

This frustration is manifesting in a variety of ways. Here’s one.

Not a great look as Oregon fans throw bottles at Stanford as the Cardinal head up the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/KBSNXNxYvl — Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) September 23, 2018

Those Stanford players won’t ever forget that trip to the tunnel. Other parties’ memories may not be as permanent.