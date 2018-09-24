Roundup: New Orleans is the 9th Most Fun City in America; Baker Mayfield is Great for the NFL; & Awful Oklahoma Hazing Story

… I keep hearing from people in LA that “Knotts Scary Farm” is terrifying, but my wife won’t let me take our kids … “Newegg suffers month-long card-skimming attack, exposing credit card details” … as far as obits, go, this is a particularly good one … “New Orleans is 9th most fun city in America” … pathetic that Mumford and Sons had to answer questions about taking a photo with Jordan B. Peterson … a new allegation surfaces about potential Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, from his freshman year at Yale … a week after she got engaged, she was stabbed to death while jogging in Washington DC …

On my radio show, I spoke at length about the Baker Mayfield/phone stuff that I briefly discussed on The Herd. Also, Danny Kanell and I discussed it at length. It’s a nuanced discussion, so it probably won’t play well on the web. [Podcast]

Dirk Koetter vs Tiki Barber. [Joe Bucs Fan]

Former Dallas Cowboys tight Jay Novacek’s son went to the University of Oklahoma, pledged a fraternity, and was hazed badly. This is a troubling story. [Dallas Observer]

This … this isn’t good: “U.S. losing soccer prospects as California talent head back to Mexico in search of opportunity.” [LA Times]

For a day, Eli Manning was good enough to keep the critics off his back. But he sure is divisive right now. [NY Post]

Interesting theory as to why the Clippers hired a Sports Illustrated writer, and gave him a vague title. [New Yorker]

Come on, Mike! No Loyola in the College Basketball preseason Top 25, and Duke 2nd? Guess everyone tries to be different. [Sporting News]

Powerful piece on Brian Brown, the recruit who ended up being the downfall of Rick Pitino at Louisville. [NYT]

The oral history of Rounders. [Ringer]

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kentucky is in the mix for one of the best high school basketball players in America. [Kentucky.com]

You’re crazy if you go on a canoe in Florida. This canoe didn’t hit a rock – it hit an alligator.

Finally saw Fist Fight. This was unexpected. And awesome. It should be cued up to 1:38.