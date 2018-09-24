The 10 Most Important Stats From Week 3 in the NFL

1: Case Keenum was brought to Denver because he was a good game manager last year, only throwing seven interceptions in 481 pass attempts. He’s struggling in Denver, throwing a costly interception in the 27-14 loss to the Ravens, giving Keenum five on the season. That’s five interceptions in just 108 passes.

2: The Bengals got into the red zone twice against the Panthers, and scored both times. For the season, the Panthers are giving up touchdowns on 100% of possessions (7-of-7) their opponents get in the red zone. Carolina’s still 2-1 because of how strong the offense has been.