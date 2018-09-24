Everson Griffen Reportedly Threatened to Shoot Up Hotel, and Broke into Teammate's Home

Everson Griffen, a 3-time Pro Bowler who plays defensive end for the Vikings, was reportedly involved in two incidents over the weekend, according to Fox affiliate KMSP in Minnesota. The first:

According to Fox 9 law enforcement sources, Minneapolis Police were called to the Hotel Ivy Saturday on a report of threats being made by a guest. When they arrived, hotel personnel said Everson Griffen was making vague threats about “shooting the place up.” No weapon was ever shown or implied. Griffen agreed to leave the hotel.

This corresponds with a report from ABC affiliate KSTP, which wrote:

According to police records, a person at Hotel Ivy was verbally threatening to shoot someone in the middle of the day on Saturday. The Minneapolis Police Department redacted that person’s name from the report, but a source confirmed that it was indeed Griffen named in the report. According to the report, at one point staff members moved to the back of the office while Griffen paced around in the lobby. Police dispatch audio archived online includes a dispatcher saying that the suspect said to the staff that if someone wouldn’t let him in his room that he was going to shoot someone. Police said no gun was ever seen.

According to the KMSP report, Griffen was later detained by police for allegedly breaking into a teammate’s home, and is undergoing evaluation at a hospital.

Griffen was slated to miss Sunday’s game versus the Bills with an injury, but was in Buffalo and had originally been slated to be with his teammates on the sidelines.

The Vikings released the following statement from GM Rick Spielman: “We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard. We are currently focused on Everson’s well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family.”