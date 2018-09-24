Jason Witten: Roughing-the-Passer Flags Have Gone to the Left Wing

Jason Witten ’s third Monday Night Football broadcast has been like the previous two. That is to say: destined to earn mixed reviews. But there have been highlights. Namely, the rookie analyst busting out this gem after yet another roughing the passer penalty and yet another 15 free yards for the offense.

“They’ve just gone too far with that rule,” Witten said. “I knew they wanted to make it about the health and safety and protect these quarterbacks. It just seems that we just went a little to the left wing on that, you know, with our approach.”

Yes, the calls have been a bit too liberal for most people’s enjoyment, regardless of political affiliation. If there’s a uniting issue in this country, it’s that there are too many yellow flags in NFL games.

More of this wordsmith stuff from Witten would be a good thing.