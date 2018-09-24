Jimmy Garoppolo Ex-Girlfriend Alexandra King Calls Injury 'Karma'

Jimmy Garoppolo is officially out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, which is a devastating blow for the San Francisco 49ers. While most people are lamenting the 26-year-old quarterback’s fate, one person seems rather happy with the outcome.

Garoppolo’s ex-girlfriend, Alexandra King, seemed pretty thrilled at the news, as she took to Instagram and posted “Karma” and a smiley face emoji in a story.

King and Garoppolo were spotted together a ton this offseason, so many assumed they were an item. But when he was asked about the relationship he denied it. Since then, King deleted all the pictures of the two of them on Instagram and Garoppolo was seen on a date with a porn star.

Clearly King is bitter about how things ended. I’m not sure being happy about an injury is the right way to go about it, but as we all know “Hell hath no fury” and all of that.

Something tells me Ms. King won’t have any trouble finding a Jimmy G replacement based on her Instagram. A sampling of which is below and on the next few pages.