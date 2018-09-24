Malika Andrews Nearing Leaving Chicago Tribune for ESPN; Nick Friedell Promoted to Warriors Beat

Malika Andrews is nearing a deal to leave the Chicago Tribune for ESPN, The Big Lead has learned from a person with knowledge of the news. The plan is for her to cover the midwestern NBA beat, rotating between teams including the Bulls, Bucks, and Timberwolves. Nick Friedell, who covered this beat last season, is getting promoted to the Warriors beat. Neither of their contracts are finalized but all indications are they’re heading in that direction, per the source.

Andrews is amidst a meteoric rise in the industry; a 2017 graduate of the University of Portland, she covered the NBA for the AP, Yahoo Sports, and New York Times before joining the Tribune earlier this year to cover the Bulls.

Friedell has been at ESPN since 2009. He has been a presence on both Chicago and national ESPN Radio, in addition to a variety of television shows. He has already begun covering the Warriors. It is presumable that his TV exposure on programs like The Jump and SportsCenter will increase in his new role. Friedell is fulfilling the spot held by Chris Haynes, who recently left ESPN for Yahoo Sports.