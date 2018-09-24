PM Roundup: Nina Dobrev; Tiger Woods Is Back; Jimmy Garoppolo Injury Devastates 49ers

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is SO here for all the Tiger Woods backtracking.

Nina hangs with Taylor: Nina Dobrev was hanging out at Taylor Swift’s concert over the weekend with a few other famous people.

How Tiger crawled back to himself: Tiger Woods won for the first time in years on Sunday. Here a look at how he crawled his way back into contention, then the winner’s circle.

Jimmy G injury kills 49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo is out for the season with a torn ACL and the San Francisco 49ers have absolutely no good options to replace him.

Tweet of the Day:

How to sack a quarterback in the NFL….wait nvm. pic.twitter.com/EYuOo4qNEq — Sean McGann (@seanmickeyG14) September 23, 2018

