Richard Sherman on William Hayes: NFL Cares About QB Health, Not Others

William HAyes, a Dolphins defensive lineman, tore his ACL and is out for the rest of the season because he landed awkwardly when trying to avoid putting his body weight on Derek Carr. Richard Sherman weighed in:
Here is the play where it happened:
As Mike Florio points out, Sherman isn’t wrong. The NFL has decided that star quarterbacks are key ratings drivers, and they’re going to go out of their way to protect them, even if it means watering down the game of football as we’ve known it.
