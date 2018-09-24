Richard Sherman on William Hayes: NFL Cares About QB Health, Not Others

William HAyes, a Dolphins defensive lineman, tore his ACL and is out for the rest of the season because he landed awkwardly when trying to avoid putting his body weight on Derek Carr. Richard Sherman weighed in:

They don’t care about the rest of us getting hurt. Long as the QB is safe https://t.co/ihjlz3lVQl — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 24, 2018

Here is the play where it happened:

And we have our 1st defensive player who injured himself trying to land unnaturally to the side of the QB he’s sacking. Basically, the new (& nonsensical) NFL rule caused this injury. This league has become so dumb. #Dolphins #Raiders pic.twitter.com/Jjh0u8XJVJ — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) September 23, 2018

As Mike Florio points out, Sherman isn’t wrong. The NFL has decided that star quarterbacks are key ratings drivers, and they’re going to go out of their way to protect them, even if it means watering down the game of football as we’ve known it.