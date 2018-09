Brie Bella and Liv Morgan were involved in a six-woman tag-team match at WWE Raw tonight:

According to Cageside Seats, Morgan remained in the match until the commercial break, during which time she was taken to the back for evaluation.

Bella tweeted the following:

Every match on #Raw is an opportunity for us to entertain our fans. Our intentions as @WWE Superstars is to win the match, never injure our opponents. Thinking about @YaOnlyLivvOnce tonight. ❤️ -B — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 25, 2018

Hopefully Morgan is alright here after a scary moment.