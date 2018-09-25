Angry Wrigley Field Mob Ignores Man's Futile 'There's No Fighting in the Bleachers' Cries

The real action at Wrigley Field last night came after the final out of the Cubs-Pirates affair was recorded. A disagreement turned violent and a semi-concerning brawl erupted. Security could do little to contain things and maintain order.

Luckily, an unlikely and repetitive hero emerged. One can only imagine how bad the fighting in the bleachers would have gotten had he not reminded everyone that there’s no fighting in the bleachers.

Warning: Clip includes explicit language.

Part of bleacher fighting. pic.twitter.com/5i0p8PwhsN — Danny Rockett (@SonRanto) September 25, 2018

And that’s why the call it the Friendly Confines.