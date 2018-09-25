Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 4: Time to Plant the Flag With Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield time is here, so get on your cell phones and put your waiver claim in if you need a quarterback (Jimmy Garoppolo owners should be among those jumping in. Mayfield showed what he was capable of in the comeback against the Jets. He’s going to keep plays alive and make downfield throws, and the weapons are there for him to have immediate success. He’s currently owned in about 20% of all leagues, so now is the time to strike.

I project Mayfield as about QB15-20 going forward, and I guy who can be a matchup start from week-to-week. He’s going to make enough plays with his feet to provide some value over some of the pocket passers below him.

Here are the rest of the waiver wire recommendations:

RUNNING BACKS

This is a down week if you need immediate help at the running back position, unless we get some late injury news after Wednesday practice reports.

Javorius Allen (49%) is still available in about half the leagues and has been a frequent recommendation in this space. He’s added three touchdowns over the last two weeks, but is currently still in a committee situation. Because of his value as a receiver he will remain a PPR flex starting option, but don’t expect the touchdown rate to continue all season.

Jordan Wilkins (61%) could still be the primary ballcarrier again if Marlon Mack is still limited. The Texans are giving up over 100 rushing yards a game to running backs, 4th worst in the league entering Week 4.

Darren Sproles (16%) is expected to return this week, and the Eagles offense sure could use him. He’s an emergency PPR candidate in a flex spot if he is active.