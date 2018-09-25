Roundup: Ryan Fitzpatrick Turns into a Pumpkin; Dazed & Confused is 25 Years Old; & Twitter Founder Dating SI Swimsuit Model

Alexis Ren, model … “Mystery around disappearance of Chinese star Fan Bingbing of X-Men fame” … Dazed and Confused, an timeless, iconic movie, turned 25 yesterday … “Social Justice in the Shadows” … this is not good news for Vox Media, or the industry in general … “Woman on vacation reportedly finds dead tortoise in her vagina” … Megyn Kelly defends Brett Kavanaugh, says the situation has become entirely political … “‘Miracle’ Missouri boy survives being impaled through face by meat skewer after fall” … founder of twitter now dating a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model …

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions, but he also became the 1st QB in NFL history to throw for over 400 yards in three straight games. The Steelers held on, 30-27. [TBO.com]

It’s not anti-fraternity week, but geez, another bad hazing story: “Death at Delta Sig: Heiress Wages a Million-Dollar War on Frats.” [Bloomberg]

On my radio show, I spoke at length about the Baker Mayfield/phone stuff that I briefly discussed on The Herd. Also, Danny Kanell and I discussed it at length. It’s a nuanced discussion, so it probably won’t play well on the web. [Podcast]

If Jimmy Butler becomes a free agent, the Lakers would be interested – especially if Kevin Durant stays in Golden State. [Express]

Something you probably missed over the weekend while watching the NFL and Tiger Woods: The Laver Cup. Roger Federer stunningly lost. [Tribune]

Not sure I’d put Kawhi’s storyline at #3 for the NBA season. I’d bump up the 76ers and also Anthony Davis, plus toss Kevin Durant’s free agency in there. [Watch Stadium]

Vance McDonald with an early-season leader for stiff-arm of the year.

Twelve minutes of LeBron meeting the media in LA yesterday.