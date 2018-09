Shohei Ohtani can do it all.

Hit. Pitch. Run. Field. Throw. Cover Despacito to a gaggle of spellbound teammates on a moving bus.

Morning everyone! I bless you with Shohei Ohtani singing Despacito! #Angels pic.twitter.com/3jNYlN3baQ — Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) September 24, 2018

All the elements were there. Range. Passion. Rhythm. It was a performance that would impress the crankiest judge on the meanest reality singing competition.

Can’t wait to see what he does for an encore.