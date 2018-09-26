2019 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Justin Herbert in Top QB Spot; 12 Defensive Linemen in the 1st Round

The 2019 NFL Draft is seven months away. As we approach the quarter mark of the NFL season, it’s becoming clear which teams are the bad teams, and what their needs are. Our 1st 2019 NFL mock draft was back in April, right after the 2018 draft.

1. Arizona Cardinals – Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. Just get ready for the Aaron Donald comparisons over the next eight months. Oliver next to Corey Peters and Robert Nkemdiche will be a problem in the NFC West.

2. SF 49ers – Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. Yes, they need skill position players for Jimmy Garoppolo, meaning they’d probably trade this pick. But Lawrence would be the 4th horseman on a very talented defensive line.

3. Buffalo Bills – Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. Surgery will keep him out until probably Thanksgiving. Will be in contention for the top overall pick.

4. Houston Texans – Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama. Deshaun Watson is not going to have a chance of succeeding or lasting a full season without an offensive line. Williams had a very good game in the Playoff against Clemson star Clelin Ferrell.

5. Oakland Raiders – Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. There are needs on the offensive line, and all over the defense – even though Jon Gruden drafted three DL in 2018 – and all the picks in the Khalil Mack trade will help. The Raiders are allowing 5.1 ypc (29th) and have three sacks (32nd).

6. New York Giants – Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. Was my 3rd QB off the board back in April 2018. Herbert was 26-of-33 for 346 yards in a very impressive game against Stanford.