Alex Rodriguez Has One Less Job, Still Has Many Jobs

The next King of All Media Alex Rodriguez has one less job on his very full plate. After a year and very little contribution, he’s out at ABC News, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Rodriguez’s contributor deal with ABC was announced last May. He was to provide content for Good Morning America, World News Tonight, and Nightline. Those best-laid plans never really materialized as the network continued to give most of the sports-related stuff to Michael Strahan, another former athlete with a cornucopia of gigs.

Marchand reports the ABC deal was only worth $500,000, a small haul in comparison to his other revenue streams. Rodriguez, who will be part of Fox’s postseason baseball coverage in-studio, is done with Sunday Night Baseball for the year, but is still doing Shark Tank and is shopping an interview series.

Perhaps the upshot here is there will be more time to explore the wide world of homemade salsa.

[New York Post]