Roundup: Andy Reid is Running Texas Tech Plays; Rajon Rondo vs Lonzo Ball; & Watch Cougar vs Alpaca

Chantel Jeffries, a model slash DJ … gut-wrenching read from Padma Lakshmi that you need to click on … finally read this Chevy Chase profile, and I guess I’ll ask – at what point can you stop being a jerk because you had a tough childhood? … I’d definitely watch a Joker/Harley Quinn spinoff movie … questionable move dropping ‘Donuts’ from Dunkin Donuts … oh, look, more and more people are writing about Barstool Sports … and now Barstool has been sued by a former actor …

Really good column on the Patriots here. Original, smart. “Patriots Demise Syndrome, the symptoms and how to cope.” [NBC Sports]

I can see the Jets making a move on Le’Veon Bell, and me being salty and angry. He’s thrive with Frank Reich in Indy. [Yahoo Sports]

Insanely good breakdown of how Andy Reid and the Chiefs are pulling a lot of plays from the Texas Tech offense, and running them successfully in the NFL. [The Draft Network]

Here’s one for every Mets fan. [NYT Magazine]

Nobody should be surprised that Lonzo Ball will come off the bench to start the season while Rajon Rondo is the starter. [Pro Basketball Talk]

This logic from Jerry Jones doesn’t make sense about why he’s not hitting the panic button. [Star-Telegram]

The spread offense has won in the NFL. All the purists complaining need to get on board. [Ringer]

If Fantasy football is growing at this rate, just imagine where sports gambling will be in a few years. [Nielsen]

When your chickens are getting eaten, you set a trap to catch the culprit and …

Watch this cougar sneak into an Alpaca farm and grab a baby Alpaca. Mom quickly gave chase and got her baby back.