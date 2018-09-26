I Just Want the Packers to Win, Why Can't They Sign Eric Reid?

“I think you could make the case that he’s better than Brice pretty easily, but Clinton-Dix, not so much,” Monson said. “Just using overall PFF grade as a crude broad strokes method of showing that, last season Reid was a 70.3 overall, while Clinton-Dix was 71.5 and this season is an 83.7 overall. Brice is 56.6 this season and playing a similar enough role by alignment to Reid in 2017 where he had a career season for the 49ers.”

I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that Reid would be on an NFL roster right now had he not participated in national Anthem protests alongside Colin Kaepernick. I don’t want to re-litigate this issue by any stretch, but frankly I’m a Packers fan and I want them to put the best players out on the field so long as those players haven’t caused or risked physical harm to others.

Last year, Colin Kaepernick almost assuredly would have been a better option for Green Bay than Brett Hundley, whom Mike McCarthy defiantly spoke about having several years invested in before sending him out there with a limited offensive gameplan that contradicted any confidence. This year it’s Reid and I’m going to be fixated on why he’s not there every time I see the back of Brice’s jersey followed by open confusion between him and the cornerback over how a receiver got behind both of them again.

It has arguably reached a point where having players who knelt during the Anthem is a market inefficiency. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles went out and acquired Michael Bennett this offseason. Kenny Stills has three touchdowns for the Dolphins, who are 3-0.

Now, is the addition of Reid the missing piece for the Packers to steamroll towards the Super Bowl? No, I don’t think so. Nevertheless, he’s a clear positional upgrade over one of their starting safeties and it boggles my mind that this is not a football decision that is being made.