I Just Want the Packers to Win, Why Can't They Sign Eric Reid?

The Green Bay Packers had their customary early season listless performance against Washington on Sunday. While it’s obviously too early to say the sky is falling it’s not without reason to say the safety position continues to be a weak spot on the roster, as has been the case since Nick Collins suffered a career-ending neck injury in 2011.
By my eyes, a clear obvious upgrade would be to sign Eric Reid, who notably remains a free agent who is better than starters not just on the Packers but on many teams in the league. I wanted to know if the stats matched my eye test that Reid is better than Packers safeties Kentrell Brice and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, so I reached out to Sam Monson from Pro Football Focus. He confirmed my belief on the former but not necessarily the latter.
