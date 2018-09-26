PM Roundup: Olivia Munn; Urban Meyer Is Back Like Nothing Happened; Kelly Bryant To Transfer

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which will also transfer from Clemson because it’s not starting.

Olivia in Hawaii: Olivia Munn is in Hawaii this week but she’ll be honored at a United Nations Foundation event in October. She is set to receive a #GirlHero Award.

Urban brushes it off: It’s clear Urban Meyer is acting like nothing happened this summer. He’s back to coaching Ohio State and ignoring all the distractions. Think of that what you will.

Bryant to transfer from Clemson: Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant will transfer after being benched in favor of freshman Trevor Lawrence.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Ryder Cup Prop Bets Featuring Plenty of Tiger Woods

I Just Want the Packers to Win, Why Can’t They Sign Eric Reid?

2019 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Justin Herbert in Top QB Spot; 12 Defensive Linemen in the 1st Round

Don’t Try to Dump Gatorade on Madison Bumgarner

Around the Sports Internet:

Joey Bosa is going to be out for a while

The Patriots are dealing with a ton of injuries and it’s only getting worse

Every NBA team’s biggest flaw

Mookie Betts reached the 30-30 plateau, adding to his MVP resume

Song of the Day: