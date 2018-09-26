VIDEO: Anthony Rizzo Got Bartman'ed and It Burned the Cubs

Francisco Cervelli was at the plate for the Pirates in a game the Cubs were leading 6-4. On a pop-up behind the plate, Anthony Rizzo went to field it and a fan appeared to interfere, costing the Cubs the out. Later in the at-bat, Cervelli doubled, just barely missing a home run. Two batters later, Starling Marte knocked in Kevin Kramer (who ran for Cervelli) and Kevin Newman to tie the game at 6-6.

At press time, the Cubs are coming to the plate in the bottom of the ninth and could undo this damage if they score a run for the walk-off.