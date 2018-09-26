VIDEO: Justin Thomas Has No Idea What The Athletic's Rick Reilly is Talking About

The Athletic’s Rick Reilly is in France to cover the Ryder Cup, where he’ll provide his unique brand of commentary and writing.

Holding the #RyderCup in France is like holding the America's Cup in Kansas. Still, here we go … Best event in sports. — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) September 25, 2018

He provided a spectacularly awkward moment during today’s press availability by asking Justin Thomas a question about Thomas’ sportswriting father. The American golfer had absolutely no idea what Reilly was talking about.

Enjoy:

Thomas’ father does not have a long history of sports coverage. Or even sports blogging. He does have a long history as a golf pro, as does Thomas’ grandfather.

Reilly, who is far more accomplished than those who roast him (including me!), shouldn’t feel bad for asking the question. The only shame is in not having the reaction first on Twitter.

UPDATE: Reilly was referring to this week’s features in the Louisville Courier-Journal, and Thomas didn’t really get it: