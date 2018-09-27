PM Roundup: Mary Elizabeth Winstead; Brett Kavanaugh Hearings; CC Sabathia Costs Himself $500,000

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, all the stories you missed during the Kavanaugh hearings.
Mary Elizabeth joins Birds of Prey: Mary Elizabeth Winstead has joined the cast of “Birds of Prey.” She will play Huntress in the DC adaptation, along with Margot Robbie who will reprise her role as Harley Quinn.
Kavanaugh stuff: Here’s everything that went on during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings if you missed them.
Sabathia costs himself: CC Sabathia cost himself a $500,000 contract incentive by getting himself ejected on Thursday afternoon.
Fantasy Football Week 4 Starter Rankings
Three Yards and a Cloud of Points: The Big Ten Will Be Decided in a Shootout
Ryder Cup Preview: TV Schedule, Teams, Course Notes
Christian Yelich Is The National League MVP And I Was Wrong
The oral history of “Rounders” which turned 20 this month
The triple-option is dying out, and we’re all the worse for it
The NFL won’t change the roughing the passer rule
The Panthers signed Eric Reid, it was a football decision
