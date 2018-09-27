PM Roundup: Mary Elizabeth Winstead; Brett Kavanaugh Hearings; CC Sabathia Costs Himself $500,000

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, all the stories you missed during the Kavanaugh hearings.

Mary Elizabeth joins Birds of Prey: Mary Elizabeth Winstead has joined the cast of “Birds of Prey.” She will play Huntress in the DC adaptation, along with Margot Robbie who will reprise her role as Harley Quinn.

Kavanaugh stuff: Here’s everything that went on during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings if you missed them.

Sabathia costs himself: CC Sabathia cost himself a $500,000 contract incentive by getting himself ejected on Thursday afternoon.

Tweet of the Day:

Just overheard a woman telling what I thought was a child, “I don’t have time for this. You don’t need to eat pizza. Come on.” She was talking to her dog. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 27, 2018

