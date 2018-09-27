ESPN Exploring New Digital Show for Mina Kimes, Who Just Signed Multi-Year Extension

ESPN is in active conversations of developing a digital NFL show built around Mina Kimes, The Big Lead has learned from a person with knowledge of the news. Unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter, the person requested anonymity. Kimes has signed a multiyear extension with ESPN and will remain a co-host of the Sunday morning radio show The Morning Roast with Domonique Foxworth and Clinton Yates when it returns at the conclusion of the football season along with her other various roles, which include appearances on Around the Horn, Dan Le Batard’s radio and TV shows, and writing for ESPN the Magazine.

The working idea is for the show to ideally air at some point this football season on either Facebook or Twitter and to be promoted along with Kimes’ podcast Bootleg. Foxworth, Mike Golic Jr., and Bill Barnwell are the frontrunners to be recurring personalities joining Kimes on the weekly show.

Thursdays and/or Sundays are possible days for the show to air.

An ESPN spokesperson declined to comment.

This follows the pattern of ESPN’s newest shows airing digitally with Always Late with Katie Nolan on ESPN+ and The College Football Show with Jason Fitz and Treavor Scales on Twitter.