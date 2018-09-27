Roundup: Jeff Bezos Wants Annoying Employees, SEC on CBS Ratings Up, Sports By Brooks Back?

Yovanna Ventura … Jeff Bezos wants Amazon employees who are a ‘little bit annoying’ … “Police sketches of literary characters based on their book descriptions” … A-Rod out at ‘Good Morning America’ after a year … Meet the ‘pied piper of raccoons‘ … Norwegian woman collects used condoms, displays them on wall … ESPN’s CFB projections only have seven teams with a greater than 1% chance to win the national title … “Man with foot fetish admits to preying on female realtors in Arizona” … Maryland zoo gives injured turtle a Lego wheelchair … Sports By Brooks back??? … “Ariana Grande cuddles with ex Mac Miller’s dog following rapper’s death” … Chris Dudley and Brett Kavanaugh were drinking buddies at Yale.
There’s a movie coming out where they remember and try to track down Bryant ‘Big Country’ Reeves [Bleacher Report]
The block in Paris that is Happening right now [GQ]
Dan Wetzel makes the case that UFC could have a really embarrassing card at MSG, and how they could salvage it [Yahoo]
SEC on CBS has had a solid ratings start to the season [Sports Media Watch]
Listen to the best sounds in the world [NY Times]
Robert Klemko’s oral history of the night Jerry Jones knelt [MMQB]
PFT Commenter breaks kayfabe, defends the depth of comedic talent at Barstool, urges the site’s fans not to harass women online [Barstool]
Comedian rips Louis CK at the Comedy Cellar
Michael Beasley does not really wanna set expectations for the Lakers season
Seal slaps kayaker in face with octopus
