Ryder Cup Preview: TV Schedule, Teams, Course Notes

The Ryder Cup gets underway on Friday in France at Le Golf National. Here’s what you need to know.

Course

Le Golf National is a beautiful course and is about as different from the last host course, Hazeltine, as a course can be. The fairways are tighter and the rough is thicker. The course does not set up well for driver off of the tee, allowing for it on about four holes.

Familiarity will also come into play for the Europeans. Unlike Hazeltine, which is not a regular PGA Tour host, Le Golf National is a regular stop on the European Tour, home of the French Open since 1991, and has been seen by many of these players on multiple occasions (a combined 70 starts for 236 career rounds between the 12 European players with two wins – including Alex Noren who won this year – and 22 top 10s compared to just eight rounds among the US team).

Teams

US

Europe

TV Schedule

Friday 2:00AM – 1:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 2:00 AM – 3:00 AM Golf Channel 3:00 AM – 1:00 PM NBC Sunday 6:00 AM – 1:00 PM NBC

A replay will be shown from 2:00 PM until midnight.

Day 1 Four-ball Matches

Notes

The United States has not won a Ryder Cup on European soil since 1993. The US has won only four times since 1993 with the last coming in 2016 in a 17-11 win at Hazeltine National.