USA Today Sports

Roundup: Brett Kavanaugh's Judgement Day; Mike Gundy's Lame Ploy; Elon Musk in Hot Water

Roundup: Brett Kavanaugh's Judgement Day; Mike Gundy's Lame Ploy; Elon Musk in Hot Water

Roundup

Roundup: Brett Kavanaugh's Judgement Day; Mike Gundy's Lame Ploy; Elon Musk in Hot Water

Remarkable testimony on Capitol Hill in a fractured America … And what it will mean if he’s confirmed or not … Will always call it Dunkin DonutsSEC charges Elon Musk with fraud … The ol’ octopus-squid switcherooPosthumous works of Tom Petty and Prince hit the right notes … Mike Gundy threatening to pull access is lameGenuinely love how dumb people are on the internet … Pardon the Interruption still has its fastball … The Chicago Superfans will live forever … Your George RR Martin fixCC Sabathia misses out on bonus after being ejected … Jake Butt has had some bad luck … Jordan Clarkson spent his offseason getting inked up … Ohio State tweet gets people all in a tizzy … Are people really going to pay for the fourth quarter of regular season basketball games …. One small step of legalized gambling, one giant leap for mankindBuy Zach Grienke’s houseAlways good to see Iran-Israel tensions ramp up … Kelsea Ballerini

Forest Hills Northern will retire Mike Sadler’s number tonight. [MLive]

An ode to the triple option, the best offense. [Sports Illustrated]

How Kay Adams connects with fans. [The Postgame]

Time flies when you’re having fun.

Creed 2: The Trailer. Michael B. Jordan is in decent shape.

, , , , , , Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home