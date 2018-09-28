Roundup: Brett Kavanaugh's Judgement Day; Mike Gundy's Lame Ploy; Elon Musk in Hot Water

Remarkable testimony on Capitol Hill in a fractured America … And what it will mean if he’s confirmed or not … Will always call it Dunkin Donuts … SEC charges Elon Musk with fraud … The ol’ octopus-squid switcheroo …Posthumous works of Tom Petty and Prince hit the right notes … Mike Gundy threatening to pull access is lame … Genuinely love how dumb people are on the internet … Pardon the Interruption still has its fastball … The Chicago Superfans will live forever … Your George RR Martin fix … CC Sabathia misses out on bonus after being ejected … Jake Butt has had some bad luck … Jordan Clarkson spent his offseason getting inked up … Ohio State tweet gets people all in a tizzy … Are people really going to pay for the fourth quarter of regular season basketball games …. One small step of legalized gambling, one giant leap for mankind … Buy Zach Grienke’s house … Always good to see Iran-Israel tensions ramp up … Kelsea Ballerini

Forest Hills Northern will retire Mike Sadler’s number tonight. [MLive]

An ode to the triple option, the best offense. [Sports Illustrated]

How Kay Adams connects with fans. [The Postgame]

Time flies when you’re having fun.

Creed 2: The Trailer. Michael B. Jordan is in decent shape.