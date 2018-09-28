Vikings Long Snapper Kevin McDermott Lost the Tip of His Pinky, Returned to Game

Minnesota Vikings long snapper Kevin McDermott etched his name into history’s big ol’ tablet of tough guys by returning to last night’s game after losing the tip of his pinkie in an opponent’s helmet. The digit damage happened on a 37-yard field goal by Dan Bailey that banked in off an upright, according to a report from ESPN.

The bank is open for Dan Bailey 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5GEJ7ehOq9 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 28, 2018

You can see the snapper looking down at his left hand as Bailey’s kick is still in the air. McDermott, because he’s a football player, only missed two special teams snaps while getting medical attention.

Shades of Ronnie Lott. Hikers can be heroes, too.

Not that it’s ever enjoyable to lose part of a finger, but having it happen in an early-season road loss is just a double whammy.