PM Roundup: Lauren Cohan; Ryder Cup Update; LSU Basketball Player Wayde Sims Shot And Killed

Lauren will be back: “The Walking Dead” is already preparing for Lauren Cohan to return for season 10 despite her rumored departure from the show.

U.S. in trouble at Ryder Cup: The U.S. got out of the gate well at the Ryder Cup, then got crushed in the afternoon matches. Right now it’s not looking great for the Americans.

LSU basketball player killed: LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was shot and killed near Southern University. The 20-year-old Sims was shot after an altercation broke out.

Shocked to see “electrical” spelled wrong. pic.twitter.com/1jr6xH3LAY — ABC7Error (@abc7error) September 28, 2018

