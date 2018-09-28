USA Today Sports

A Conversation with Paul Finebaum on the Most Difficult Coaches, Hot Seats, Favorite Callers and More

ESPN/SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum joins the Burack podcast!

Topics include:

  • His travel schedule.
  • Can anyone beat Alabama?
  • The chances Nick Saban coaches somewhere other than Alabama before his historic college coaching career comes to an end.
  • How he would have handled the Maria Taylor/Saban situation.
  • If the Ohio State local media would have come down 60% as hard on Urban Meyer as the national media did, would he be coaching right now?
  • Jim Harbaugh’s hot seat.
  • Ed Orgeron’s future.
  • Willie Taggart’s incompetence.
  • The best college football atmosphere.
  • Who are his favorite callers?
  • And more!

