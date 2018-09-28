A Conversation with Paul Finebaum on the Most Difficult Coaches, Hot Seats, Favorite Callers and More

ESPN/SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum joins the Burack podcast!
Topics include:
- His travel schedule.
- Can anyone beat Alabama?
- The chances Nick Saban coaches somewhere other than Alabama before his historic college coaching career comes to an end.
- How he would have handled the Maria Taylor/Saban situation.
- If the Ohio State local media would have come down 60% as hard on Urban Meyer as the national media did, would he be coaching right now?
- Jim Harbaugh’s hot seat.
- Ed Orgeron’s future.
- Willie Taggart’s incompetence.
- The best college football atmosphere.
- Who are his favorite callers?
- And more!
