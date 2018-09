Last month, Bob Ley announced that he would be taking a six-month sabbatical, and today was his sign-off date from Outside the Lines:

I'll catch you on the flip side. pic.twitter.com/q0HNBn5rmu — Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) September 28, 2018

If anyone deserves this break, it’s Ley. Hopefully he has great travels and leisure and returns to ESPN fully recharged in 2019.