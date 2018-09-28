Who is Antonio Brown Taking a Shot at with Latest Complaint?

Antonio Brown may not want to be traded, but that does not mean he does not want to be calling the plays and making Ben Roethlisberger’s decisions for him. When speaking to reporters, Brown stressed he cannot throw the ball to himself:

“Obviously, it’s out of my control. I can’t throw it to myself. “

There is no doubt Brown knew this statement would get attention, but the question is: who it was aimed toward? Likely this was meant toward either Mike Tomlin, offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, Roethlisberger, or all three for not getting him the ball more.

Given what we know about Brown, he is probably bothered that his teammate Juju Smith-Schuster has been the team’s best receiver thus far. Smith-Schuster has more yards and receptions than Brown. Brown has been targeted four times more, which is much closer than the usual star receiver would be okay with.

Big picture, another week another distracting comment made by a Steelers player.