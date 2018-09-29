VIDEO: College GameDay Cut From a Proposal to a "My Wife Left Me" Sign

A Penn State fan decided today’s College GameDay would be a fine place to propose to his beloved. Love comes in all forms and manifests in many different ways, so who is anyone to judge the level of romance a morning pregame football show carries? The important thing is that she said yes and the two can beginning planning for their future together.

Here’s the clip the show shared on Twitter.

But there’s more to this little feel-good story. Something deeper, something more human and complicated. And something that could be the finest bit of producing on television in a long time.

Here’s what GameDay cut to immediately after the proposal: a patron holding a “My Wife Left Me” sign.

Marriage proposal on College Gameday pic.twitter.com/SPtBYryWlH — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 29, 2018

Perfect. One of the most profound and intellectually challenging pieces of art out there. Funny, tragic, and bittersweet.

Give the person responsible all of the Emmys.