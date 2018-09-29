Superstar NBA Trainer Drew Hanlen Explains What Was Happening Here

Markelle Fultz scored 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting in the Philadelphia 76ers preseason opener Friday night and even hit an outside shot. This was a welcome sight for his trainer, Drew Hanlen, who watched the guard hoist hundreds of thousands of jumpers this summer. Seated courtside, Hanlen had a great view of the results.
The only problem with expensive seats, though, is that there’s no place to put one’s phone. And Hanlen’s companion found that out in a very public way. Here she is reportedly reaching for her phone.
Classic blooper right here.
Phones, like most things, are always in the last place you look. Something to remember for next time.
