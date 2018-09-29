Superstar NBA Trainer Drew Hanlen Explains What Was Happening Here

Markelle Fultz scored 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting in the Philadelphia 76ers preseason opener Friday night and even hit an outside shot. This was a welcome sight for his trainer, Drew Hanlen, who watched the guard hoist hundreds of thousands of jumpers this summer. Seated courtside, Hanlen had a great view of the results.

The only problem with expensive seats, though, is that there’s no place to put one’s phone. And Hanlen’s companion found that out in a very public way. Here she is reportedly reaching for her phone.

When @MarkelleF hits jumpers, bae & I celebrate! LOL (She was actually reaching for her phone but this is hilarious) https://t.co/8l0kSV4EMN — Drew Hanlen (@DrewHanlen) September 29, 2018

Classic blooper right here.

Phones, like most things, are always in the last place you look. Something to remember for next time.