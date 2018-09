Giancarlo Stanton took one out over the monster to extend the Yankees lead, but then a fan threw the ball back and hit Stanton rounding 2nd. pic.twitter.com/8I9MuYaa7R — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 29, 2018

Giancarlo Stanton crushed his 38th home run of the season. A lucky Red Sox fan on top of the Green Monster corralled the ball. Then, forgetting he was at Fenway and not Wrigley, the man pulled a Henry Rowengartner. His above-average toss clipped Stanton as the slugger rounded second.

There’s a good chance ol’ rocket arm there will get in some hot water for the incident. But hey, he has a conversation starter for the rest of his life.