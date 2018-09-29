VIDEO: Trevor Lawrence Injured, Clemson at DEFCON 1

Freshman Trevor Lawrence was named Clemson’s starting quarterback. Kelly Bryant, who went 16-2 at the helm and took the Tigers to a College Football Playoff appearance, is transferring. Such is life at premier programs in the new redshirt era. It’s complicated and messy, but Clemson should be okay if the uber-talented Lawrence can stay healthy.

The nightmare scenario would be if Lawrence were to get injured. With Bryant out of the picture, there is not a proven option at backup. The Tigers would go from two stellar quarterbacks to zero. And we may be living in that nightmare as Lawrence left the game midway through the second quarter after taking hit along the sideline.

Probably not how Clemson fans want to see Trevor Lawrence play three days after Kelly Bryant decides to transfer #slideplease pic.twitter.com/D4A5jiD29s — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) September 29, 2018

ABC’s Holly Rowe reported trainers had taken Lawrence’s helmet away, meaning he won’t be back before halftime. Syracuse currently leads Clemson by six. It’s quite possible the worst-case scenario is playing out, one that was always one big hit away.

UPDATE: This is it. This is the nightmare.