VIDEO: Todd McShay Ruins His Shoes, Gets Dunked On by Co-Workers

Todd McShay is scouting NFL prospects and providing sideline commentary for the LSU-Ole Miss game. He wore nice shoes because he was going to be on television. This proved to be a mistake as the finely-made dress browns were no match for the Tiger Stadium slop.

McShay’s broadcast partners, Steve Levy and Brian Griese, helpfully brought attention to this tragedy and dunked all over the muddy man, including informing him that his shoes now belong in the garbage.

Excellent television. Poor planning. Good clean fun in the dirtiest of situations.