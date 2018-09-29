NCAAF USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Todd McShay Ruins His Shoes, Gets Dunked On by Co-Workers

VIDEO: Todd McShay Ruins His Shoes, Gets Dunked On by Co-Workers

NCAAF

VIDEO: Todd McShay Ruins His Shoes, Gets Dunked On by Co-Workers

Todd McShay is scouting NFL prospects and providing sideline commentary for the LSU-Ole Miss game. He wore nice shoes because he was going to be on television. This proved to be a mistake as the finely-made dress browns were no match for the Tiger Stadium slop.

McShay’s broadcast partners, Steve Levy and Brian Griese, helpfully brought attention to this tragedy and dunked all over the muddy man, including informing him that his shoes now belong in the garbage.

Excellent television. Poor planning. Good clean fun in the dirtiest of situations.

 

, , , NCAAF

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home