Video: Earl Thomas Flips Off Seahawks As He's Carted Off With Apparent Leg Injury

Earl Thomas was carted off from today’s Seahawks-Cardinals game after he collided with Arizona receiver Chad Williams in the endzone. It goes without saying that Thomas is one of the league’s more exciting players, and hopefully this isn’t as serious as it looks.

Well, Seahawks Earl Thomas just got hurt… then flipped off the Seahawks sideline. (Via @TrimGoEMAW) pic.twitter.com/RFGc3GFCcF — Sports ON Tap (@SONTHighlights) September 30, 2018

Thomas appeared to be flipping off the Seahawks sideline as he was carted off. The safety held out for a majority of training camp and the preseason, wanting a trade and/or a new deal. The team didn’t give it to him and now if Thomas has a serious injury he does not have security.